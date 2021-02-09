American Airlines to launch Miami - Tel Aviv flights

American Airlines has announced that it will start flying on the Tel Aviv-Miami route from June 4. The flights will be on a Boeing 777-200.

American Airlines says it will operate three weekly flights leaving Miami for Tel Aviv on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10pm local time, and making the reverse journey from Tel Aviv on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Ben Gurion airport at 11.55pm.

American Airlines will compete on the Tel Aviv - Miami route with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL).

American Airlines VP Network Planning Brian Znotins said, "American has always been the biggest and best in Miami with more flights to more places than any other carrier, and as demand recovers, we’ll be even bigger and better than ever before. Our new service to Tel Aviv and Paramaribo are the start of further growth in Miami, and as the city grows and expands, American will do the same."

American Airlines stopped serving Israel in 2016 but if the pandemic allows, then three new routes will now be introduced during 2021. American will also fly between Tel Aviv and JFK Airport in New York, starting in May and between Tel Aviv and Dallas-Fort Worth, starting October.

