Amir brothers complete Shufersal takeover

Shlomi and Yossi Amir have become the new controlling shareholders of Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE). Yesterday the Amir brothers officially completed the purchase of a 24.99% stake in Israel's biggest supermarket chain for NIS 1.5 billion from a range of institutional investors.

Sources close to the deal have told "Globes" that the brothers will take up their positions at the company next week. Yossi Amir will become chairman and Shlomi Amir CEO - the positions they served at with Freshmarket, the supermarket chain they built themselves from a family grocery store before selling to Paz in 2021 for NIS 2.1 billion. Current chairman Itzik Abercohen will remain in the job until the financial report for 2023 is signed next month.

Current Shufersal CEO Ori Watermann is expected to remain in the job until May to sign off on the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Abercohen is expected to receive a golden parachute payment of NIS 8 million, while Watermann will receive NIS 6 million.

