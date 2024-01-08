Amit Pollak Matalon adds two new departments

Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. (APM) law firm is expanding its ranks with the addition of Advs. Almog Doron and Einat Carmi-Barak, who have served until now as the heads of the Mergers and Acquisitions and Labor Law Departments at the Salomon Lipschütz & Co. law firm. Advs. Almog and Carmi-Barak will be joined by partners Moran Lantosh and Ben Frenkel as well as five other associates and an intern.

The partners and lawyers will integrate into the extensive activity of Amit Pollak Matalon in the areas of commercial law and labor law. The labor law activity in the field of high-tech and venture capital at the firm will continue to be managed by partner Adv. Shani Ashkenasi, who has grown and developed at the firm over the past 12 years.

Adv. Almog Doron has been the head of the Mergers and Acquisitions and Energy Department at Salomon Lipschütz. Doron and his team specialize in all areas of commercial law and represent Israeli and international organizations as well as top businesspeople in their routine activities, in deals and conducting complex negotiations, mergers and acquisitions as well as the field of energy. Doron will serve as the head of the Commercial (Israel) Department at Amit, Pollak, Matalon.

Adv. Einat Carmi-Barak has been the head of the Labor Law Department at Salomon Lipschütz and for more than 20 years and has supported large employers in the Israeli economy in insurance, retail, industry, high-tech, food, fuel, vehicle importing, computerization, public transport, and more. Carmi-Barak and her team handle collective labor law as well as representation in legal procedures in all courts including in the fields of criminal and administrative law, class action suits, and the field of labor law. Carmi-Barak will serve as the head the Labor Law Department at the Amit, Pollak, Matalon law firm.

Adv. Yonatan Altman, Chairman of the Amit, Pollak, Matalon law firm said, "We are all experiencing difficult times but despite everything the wheels of the Israeli economy must start turning again, and at the beginning of the new year we are striving to expand and strengthen the firm, in the dozens of areas in which it provides professional and loyal service to its range of clients. We are very happy to welcome into our ranks Advs. Almog Doron and Einat Carmi-Barak, who are first class professionals. We see this as another strategic step that will strengthen the firm's ability to continue providing its clients, in Israel and abroad, with the highest quality professional service."

Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. was founded in 1956 and is today considered one of Israel’s leading law firms. The firm specializes in a range of civil-commercial legal areas including high-tech and venture capital, taxation, commercial litigation, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, capital market, and more.

