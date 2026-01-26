Amnon Shashua asking NIS 75m for Tel Aviv home

Mobileye cofounder and CEO Amnon Shashua is offering his Tel Aviv penthouse for sale. He is asking NIS 75 million for the penthouse in the Meir on Rothschild Tower, "Globes" has learned. The duplex apartment with views to the west and the north extends over 430 square meters as well as a 50 square meter balcony and two 30 square meter balconies. Shashua bought the apartment in 2016, reportedly for NIS 80 million.

The duplex is on the two top floors of the Meir on Rothschild tower - the 41st and 42nd floors. The lower floor has a spacious living area, a large kitchen, a big dining area, a cinema room and an internal elevator. The upper floor has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartment has a storage room and three parking spaces.

The Meier Tower is on the corner of Allenby Street and Rothschild Boulevard. Designed by architect Richard Meier, it was completed in 2014, and includes tenant facilities such as a semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, residents' club, conference room and wine cellar.

In 2017, Shashua's Mobileye was sold to Intel for $15.3 billion. Earlier this month, Mobileye announced the acquisition of robotics company Mentee, also founded by Shashua, in a deal worth $900 million, including $612 million in cash. According to reports,, as part of the deal, Shashua will receive about $341 million, some in cash and some in Mobileye shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.