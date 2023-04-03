Amnon Shashua says Mobileye may have to leave Israel - report

Israel Prize laureate Prof. Amnon Shashua, the founder and CEO of Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) has warned in off-the-record conversations that the advanced-drive assistance systems (ADAS) company may have to leave Israel, Channel 12 News reports.

Shashua has reportedly received hints from the EU that it won't allow the company to store data in Israel, due to the planned judicial overhaul and significant harm to Israel's democracy.

Mobileye is controlled by Intel and is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $34.77 billion.

In its expanded financial report for 2022 published last month, Mobileye warned that the government's planned judicial reform was a risk factor.

The company had 3,500 employees at the end of 2022 in eight countries, including 3,200 employees in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2023.

