aMoon stake in Seer Biotech worth $470m

Israeli health-tech and life sciences venture capital fund aMoon has made impressive returns on its investment in US life sciences company Seer Biotech. aMoon invested several tens of millions of dollars in Seer when it was an early stage startup.

Protein analyzer Seer held its IPO on Nasdaq last November when it raised $175 million. Since then the company's share price has risen 242% to $65.90, giving a market cap of $4.014 billion. aMoon's stake in the company is worth $470 million.

Seer combines proprietary engineered nanoparticles with an automated assay solution to provide an unbiased, deep, rapid, and scalable workflow for a clearer view of the proteome. These solutions enable basic and translational researchers to see the proteome through a new lens that does not compromise their ability to see the proteome’s richness and diversity.

aMoon partner and CFO Tomer Berkovitz said, "Seer wants to do for proteomes (proteins) what has already been done in genomics. Today mapping all the proteins in a cell is a process that takes two weeks. Seer can do this in four hours. Within four hours you can look for a certain protein that you know is there in advance. But here we are talking about much more than that - we are getting a picture of all the proteins in a cell and their levels."

aMoon closed $750 million in new funding in 2019 for investment in life sciences and healthcare. Like other Israeli venture capital funds in this sector, aMoon looks beyond Israel for worthwhile investments and it recently led a $110 million financing round in Swiss company Sophia Genetics, which specializes in medical data.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021