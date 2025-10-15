Annual inflation in Israel continues falling

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.6% in September 2025, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today, Analysts had predicted a fall of 0.3%. After the large fall, the September reading reduces annual inflation in Israel to 2.5% from 2.9% at the end of August, taking inflation well below the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%.

RELATED ARTICLES Bank of Israel quashes rate cut rumors

Prominent price declines in September were in fresh fruit, which fell 3.2%, culture and entertainment, which fell 2.4%, transport and communications, which fell 2.2%, food, which fell 0.5%, and clothing and footwear, which fell 0.3%

Prominent price increases in September were in fresh vegetables, which rose 3.5%, and housing rents and health services, which each rose 0.3%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between June-July 2025 and July-August 2025. On average, prices fell 0.6%. This is the sixth successive month that prices have fallen, after falling 0.2% in the previous month.

In the comparison between July-August 2025 and July-August 2024, the index of housing prices rose 0.7%. By region prices have risen over the past year by 8.4% in the north, 4.2% in Jerusalem, 3.7% in Haifa, and 2.8% in the south. Over the past year, prices have fallen by 2.9% in the central region and 1.5% in Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.