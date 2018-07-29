Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A renovated 64-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment in a building undergoing renovation on Yirmiyahu St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.92 million. A renovated 136-sq.m., 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Heh Be'Iyar St. on Kikar Medina was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 70-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment needing renovation on Mandelshtam St. in the Old North was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Home Plus).

Givatayim: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Rotberg St. was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 80-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hamavo St. was sold for NIS 2.02 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Modi'in: A 137-sq.m. 4.5-room, third floor penthouse with a 42-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking but no elevator on Netz Hahalav St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 118-sq.m., four room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Ayalon St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor duplex apartment with two balconies totaling 56-sq.m. on Kalil Hahoresh St. was sold for NIS 2.66 million. A 185-sq.m., six-room house with a 50-sq.m. balcony and two parking spaces on Ephraim St. in the Shvatim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Tevet St. in the Kramim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.17 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramle: A 63-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hativat Kriaty St. was sold for NIS 830,000. A 134-sq.m., five-room house with a 100-sq.m. garden and parking on Ha'Ilanot St. in the Neve David neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Moshe Sharet St. in the Giora neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 860,000 (Keller Williams).

Kfar Saba: A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony on Emek Dotan St. in the New Hadarim neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.89 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shilo St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Modi'in: A 110-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Nahal Dalia St. in the east of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018