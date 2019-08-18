Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon A 112-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment on Gidon St. was sold for NIS 3.522 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Golomb St. was sold for NIS 2.43 million. A 115-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Szold St. was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hashahal St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 130-sq.m., five room, third floor, roof apartment with a 60-sq.m. roof balcony, but no elevator and no parking on Reines St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Keller Williams).

Bat Yam: A 80-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 65-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment in need of renovation on Shlomo Ben Yosef St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.22 million (Keller Williams).

Ashdod: A 89-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Sivan St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Weizmann St. was leased for NIS 3,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

