Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 68-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment in a complex with a swimming pool and fitness room with no elevator and no parking in north Tel Baruch in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Keller Williams).

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Gat St. was sold for NIS 1.91 million. A 75-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tel Hai St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rishon Lezion: A 82-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hasadeh St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 113-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Rabbi Moshe Ben-Nachman St. was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 129-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ephraim Sharir St. was sold for NIS 1.325 million. A 71-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Max Steinmetz St. was sold for NIS 740,000. A 104-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Balfour St. was sold for NIS 1.78 million.

