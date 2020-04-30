Apartments sold and rented

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Givatayim, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Beer Yaakov and Modi'in.

Second-hand apartments sold Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 148-sq.m. six-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Tzvia and Yitzhak St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 139-sq.m., four-room, second floor with parking on Klausner St. in Arnona was sold for NIS 4 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room ground floor apartment with parking on Mazal Aryeh St. in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 110-sq.m., four-room, 22nd floor apartment with a sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking in BSR Tower on Yefe Nof St. in the Borochov neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.84 million (Mor Real Estate).

Rishon Lezion: A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no parking on Yehuda Halevy St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hanachshol St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second and third floor penthouse apartment with a 23-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Mordechai Rosenshtein St. in the Kidmat Rishon neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.585 million.

Holon: A 138-sq.m., six-room, top floor apartment with a 142-sq.m. roof area with an elevator and parking on Rabinovich St. was sold for NIS 3.19 million.

Beer Yaakov: A 162-sq.m., five-room, 20th and 21st floor penthouse apartment, with an elevator and parking on Brosh St. was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Modi'in: A 136-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Kislev St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.83 million.