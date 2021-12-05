Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 76 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harlap Street in Kiryat Shmuel was sold for NIS 2.61 million. A 101 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, a 15 square meter storage room, but no elevator and no parking on Hagihon Street in Abu Tor was sold for NIS 4 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 82 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 40 square meter garden on Beer Ora Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, 16th floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking in Yochanan Bader Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony, on Abba Hillel Street was sold for NIS 2.38 million (RE/MAX - Focus).

Jaffa: A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Reines Street was sold for NIS 2.03 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor duplex roof apartment, with a 30 square meter roof balcony on Petah Tikva Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE/MAX - One). A 120 square meter, five-room apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on David Elroy Street in Neve Yisrael was sold for NIS 2.05 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 124 square meter, five-room, fourth floor duplex roof apartment, with three balconies, an elevator and two parking spaces on Hahomesh Street was sold for NIS 2.54 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 112 square meter, 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a sun balcony, an elevator and parking on Gertrude Elyon Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment, with a sun balcony, an elevator and parking on Chaim Weizmann Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Netanya: A 67 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Remez Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 77 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony and elevator on Zangwill Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan). A 176 square meter, four-room, 13th floor furnished apartment with a 30 square meter balcony on Ehud Manor Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 9 million (Broker - Cityzen).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 105 square meter, four-room apartment, with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and covered parking on Yitzhak Rager Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Eretz Ir).

