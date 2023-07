Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 82 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Harav Herzog Street in Givat Havradim was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 50 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment slated for urban renewal demolition on Colombia Street in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 42 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Leshem Street in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Parat Street in the Ohel Moshe neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.06 million (Tax Authority).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 55 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment, slated for urban renewal demolition with no elevator and no parking spaces on Htazchanim Street was sold for NIS 2.06 million (Real Capital). A 61 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Meitav Street in the Betzaron neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Baruch Caro Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.06 million. A 56 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Somken Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Tirat Zvi Street in Nahlat Yitzhak was sold for NIS 3.37 million. A 38 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Dubnov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Tax Authority).

Ramat Hasharon: A 400 square meter lot on Hatirosh Street was sold for NIS 7.87 million (Real Capital).

Ramla: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies and parking on Ehud Manor Street in Kiryat Ha'omanim was sold for NIS 1.97 million.



Haifa and the north

Afula: A 49 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Aliyat Hanoar Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 62 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yaakov Dori Street was sold for NIS 870,000. A 144 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 149 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hanevi'im Street was sold for NIs 1.8 million (Tax Authority).

Tirat Hacarmel: A 43 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Sharet Street was sold for NIS 830,000. A 100 square meter, four-room, 10th floor apartment on Hashichrur Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 118 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment on Hashichrur Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million (Tax Authority).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.