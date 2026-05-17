Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayaim: A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Gensin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Borochov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 94 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shimon Ben Zvi Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Herzliya: A 130 square meter, four-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a storage room, balcony and two parking spaces on Rivka Gover Street in Herzliya Hayaroka Ha’Maaravit was sold for NIS 6.4 million (RE/MAX - Star).

Kfar Saba: A 134 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Mishol Hasovlanut Street in the Takuma neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 141 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ayit Street in Kfar Saba Hatzaira was sold for NIS 3.93 million. A 77 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hatehiya Street in the city center was sold for 2.58 million.

Kfar Yona: A 130 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ahavat Adam Street in the Sarona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Ahavat Adam Street in the Sarona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, sixth floor apartment on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Yokneam Illit: A 105 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 202 square meter, seven-room, semi-detached house with a 210 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Habustan Street was sold for NIS 4.77 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, first floor garden apartment with a 55 square meter garden on Hadudaim Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 131 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an 83 square meter garden and parking on Emek Hashalom Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Beersheva and the south

Netivot: A 131 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Shalev Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 101 square meter garden and parking on Katif Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.1 million. All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2026.

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