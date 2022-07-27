Apple to open Jerusalem development center

Apple is expanding its operations in Israel and opening a development center in Jerusalem. This will be the US tech giant's third center in Israel after Herzliya and Haifa. While most tech giants announce the opening of new development centers through press releases in order to maximize media publicity, Apple's new development center in Givat Ram has been revealed on a LinkedIn post.

According to the post, Apple's Jerusalem development center will focus on hardware, and chip development as part of the processor development project for Mac computers. Last year Apple its own chips for Mac computers after relying on Intel processors over the years.

The decision by Apple to open a new development center in Jerusalem comes as most tech giants have slowed new recruitment. "Bloomberg" reported earlier this month that Apple itself is slowing new hires in 2023, so the new Jerusalem center is unlikely to be particularly large.

Apple currently has about 2,000 employees in Israel at its development centers in Herzliya and Haifa and last month it was revealed that it has 60 employees at a Palestinian development center in Ramallah.

Last month Apple SVP hardware technologies Johny Srouji, the tech giant's most senior Israeli executive, said, "Through Israeli development, Apple manages and streamlines the data storage technology in a range of devices: Wireless communication components for the Apple Watch, as well as the integrated circuits that were developed in Israel, and the jewel in the crown: the Israeli team played a central role in developing the premium version of the company's flagship M1 processor, including the M1Pro and M1Max chips designed to support premium Mac computers such as MacBook Pro and MacBook Studio. These chips were built here in Israel while working with other teams worldwide, including at the headquarters in Cupertino. The integration with the verification applications and processes was also carried out here.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.