AppLovin buys Israeli app optimization co SafeDK

US mobile gaming platform AppLovin has announced that it has acquired Israeli software development kit (SDK) platform company SafeDK. No financial details were disclosed for the acquisition of SafeDK, which has raised $6 million since it was founded in 2014 by CEO Orly Shoavi and CBO Ronnie Sternberg, who will continue to manage the Herzliya-based company.

SafeDK's investors include StageOne Ventures, Eddy Shalev, Marius Nacht, and Samsung Next. Investors have reported that they are satisfied with the terms of the exit.

SafeDK has developed an end-to-end SDKs management platform which enables app publishers and mobile game developers to analyze, monitor and optimize the behavior of the SDKs in their apps.

Shoaavi said, "Joining AppLovin was natural and clear for us as a startup assisting developers to create the best apps on mobile through our innovative patent-based technology. We are delighted to join AppLovin's winning team.

AppLovin said that the aim of the acquisition is to provide developers with the required tools to develop successful businesses and that the company began working with SafeDK after identifying the best and only tool on the market for protecting the security of app brands.

StageOne Ventures managing partner Tal Slobodkin said, "From the start we identified Orly and Ronnie as entrepreneurs with the required great market vision for profound technological solutions, and we decided to be the first investors in the company and again to back them in their next financing round with the capital to grow and expand operations in the US. The company has succeeded in creating a product that customers love and that led to swift growth and ultimately this acquisition."

