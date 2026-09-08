Argentina files criminal suit against Navitas over Falklands oil

Argentina has been escalating the long-running sovereignty dispute with the UK over the Falkland Islands. The latest move involves Israeli energy exploration and production partnership Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT). The government of Argentina’s President Javier Milei has announced plans to file a criminal lawsuit against Navitas, its subsidiaries and senior company executives for their role in exploring and developing oil fields offshore from the Falklands.

The Argentinean government claims that Navitas violated Argentine law by operating in the northern basin of the islands under licenses granted by Britain, licenses that Buenos Aires does not recognize because it claims sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

For Navitas, the dispute could turn its international flagship project into something much more complex than a conventional energy investment. The Tel Aviv-listed company is developing the Sea Lion oil project, a potentially significant offshore project in which it holds a 65% stake and serves as operator.

The Argentine move comes as Navitas prepares to advance Sea Lion toward the production phase. Navitas says the production phase is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028, making the dispute increasingly relevant not only to the company’s legal exposure but also to the future of one of the most serious energy projects involving an Israeli company.

The Argentine government charges that Navitas has been involved in illegal oil and gas activities in the Falkland Islands. The lawsuit will be filed in a court in Buenos Aires.

Navitas Petroleum said: "We operate in accordance with the law of the Falkland Islands, with the approval of the Falkland Islands government and with the full support of the British government. We wish to emphasize that the law is our guiding light. We have always acted, and will continue to act, in accordance with the law. We wish to emphasize that Navitas is not a party to the dispute between Argentina and the UK."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2026.

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