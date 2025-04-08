Arkia cuts Tel Aviv - New York April fares

Israeli airline Arkia has cut fares on its Tel Aviv - New York flights during April with returtn tickets for $999. The fare includes a suitcase, two kosher meals and drinks, and is valid for selected dates in April. The offer is valid until April 14 or until tickets are sold out.

The flights will be operated by Airbus 330-900 NEO aircraft leased from Spanish-Portuguese company Iberojet. Each aircraft has 388 seats in a spacious economy class configuration.

Last month, Arkia announced that starting mid-May, flights to New York will be operated using upgraded Airbus A330-200 aircraft leased from Bulgarian airline Gullivair, which will also include business class with fully reclining seats, two hot meals, extensive baggage allowance, a comfort kit, personal entertainment system, and access to business lounges both in Israel and at JFK Airport. The price of a round-trip business class ticket will start at $3,500.

In January, Arkia launched the route to New York in collaboration with the high-tech "Tech Air" initiative. At the time, fares started at $1,199 for a round-trip ticket, and climbed higher during periods of demand.

$999 is considered a relatively affordable price for direct flights between Israel and New York, but in February, shortly after the launch of Arkia's route to New York, the company was marketing return tickets for the peak period Passover holidays (April 9-17), for $2,398 in economy class. Now, the price has been cut at the last minute, a time when prices usually soar even higher, according to the pricing method used in the industry.

With the return of US airlines Delta and United to Israel, it seems that Arkia's cut price is the new norm. On El Al, the cheapest price to the US during April is $1,035 for a round-trip flight. On United - tickets start at $878 for a round-trip flight, and on Delta - tickets start at $1,034.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.