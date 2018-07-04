ASL begins Tel Aviv - Paris flights

The maiden flight from Tel Aviv of French airline ASL today landed in Paris.

The airline is offering regularly scheduled flights and four classes of tickets: economy class flexible tickets, which include up to 23 kilograms of baggage, hand luggage, a meal, drinks and seating; an upgraded ticket, which also includes flexibility in changing or canceling flights; business flex; and business flex plus. The latter two also include two suitcases of up to 23 kilograms each, priority service at the airport, and the option of canceling or changing the flight (for business flex plus).

For example, a roundtrip flight on July 12-19 or September 20-27 will cost €410. A ticket on August 2-9 starts at €445 and a ticket on less peak dates on October 11-18 starts at €220.

Airlines currently operating flights from Tel Aviv to Paris include El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), Air France, Transavia (to Orly Airport), easyJet, and Arkia Airlines Ltd..

