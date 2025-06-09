Attorney General summoned to pre-dismissal hearing

The ministerial committee set up at the behest of Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and authorized to discuss the ousting of Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, has summoned her to a meeting next Tuesday.

The hearing process will take place as a step before the expected decision of the ministerial committee to recommend the dismissal of the Attorney General - a recommendation that is expected to be adopted by the cabinet.

The ministerial committee established by the government is headed by Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli. Other members of the committee are Ministers Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), Gila Gamliel (Likud) and Michael Malchieli (Shas).

The process replaces the activities of the search committee for the position of Attorney General, headed by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, whose composition the government has been unable to complete for some time with two unfilled appointments. Due to this, the cabinet approved yesterday Levin's proposal to authorize a ministerial committee to make a decision on the matter.

Levin's proposal also requires that the dismissal of the Attorney General will need a majority of 75% of government ministers. In practice, all ministers support the dismissal, so it is only a symbolic process.

Before the cabinet approved Levin's proposal, the Attorney General issued an opinion stating that the move is illegal and will lead to the politicization of the position of Attorney General.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.