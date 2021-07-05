Average salary in Israel falls 7%

The average monthly salary in Israel in April 2021 for salaried employees was NIS 11,661, down 6.9% from March 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The number of people working in salaried positions in April 2021 was 3.5 million, up 33.6% from April 2020 and up 1.3% from March. The fall in the salary reflects the continuing trend of employees in low paid sectors, such as catering and entertainment, returning to work from unpaid leave, after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

At the same time the Central Bureau of Statistics announced that the broad unemployment rate (including people on unpaid leave) fell to 9.5% or 398,000 in the second half of June, compared with 9.9% in the second half of May.

