Average salary in Israel rises 6%

Salary slip Photo: Oria Tadmor
4 Sep, 2023 14:01
Meytal Vaizberg

In the tech sector, salaries jumped by even more in June 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The average gross salary in Israel was NIS 13,267 in June, up 6% from June 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The number of salaried jobs in the economy in June was 4,062,000, up 1.5% from June 2022 and up 1% from May 2023. But in April-June 2023 the number of salaried jobs fell 2.2% on an annualized basis, compared with a 0.8% rise on an annualized basis in January-March 2023.

In contrast to the decline in the number of salaried jobs, the average monthly salary continues to jump. In April-June 2023, the average salary at current prices increased by 7.7% on an annualized basis, following the increase of 7.9% on an annualized basis in January-March 2023.

According to preliminary estimates for July 2023, the average salary was NIS 12,478, up 6.1% compared with July 2022, but down 6% compared with June 2023.

In high-tech, salaries jumped by even more

In June 2023 the average salary in the tech sector for salaried employees was NIS 29,480, up 8.9% from June 2022.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also found that the number of jobs in the tech sector was 397,700 in June 2023, up 2.4% from June 2022 and up 0.3% from May 2023.

Salaried jobs in the tech sector represented 9.8% of all salaried jobs in Israel in June 2023, down from 9.9% in May 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

