Average salary in Israel rises 6%

The average gross salary in Israel was NIS 13,267 in June, up 6% from June 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The number of salaried jobs in the economy in June was 4,062,000, up 1.5% from June 2022 and up 1% from May 2023. But in April-June 2023 the number of salaried jobs fell 2.2% on an annualized basis, compared with a 0.8% rise on an annualized basis in January-March 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES Unemployment in Israel falls to pre-Covid low

In contrast to the decline in the number of salaried jobs, the average monthly salary continues to jump. In April-June 2023, the average salary at current prices increased by 7.7% on an annualized basis, following the increase of 7.9% on an annualized basis in January-March 2023.

According to preliminary estimates for July 2023, the average salary was NIS 12,478, up 6.1% compared with July 2022, but down 6% compared with June 2023.

In high-tech, salaries jumped by even more

In June 2023 the average salary in the tech sector for salaried employees was NIS 29,480, up 8.9% from June 2022.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also found that the number of jobs in the tech sector was 397,700 in June 2023, up 2.4% from June 2022 and up 0.3% from May 2023.

Salaried jobs in the tech sector represented 9.8% of all salaried jobs in Israel in June 2023, down from 9.9% in May 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.