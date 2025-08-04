Average wage failing to keep pace with inflation

The average wage for Israeli workers in June 2025 was NIS 14,201, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics, up 2.5% from June 2024. During that period annual inflation was 3.3% so that wages are not rising at the same pace as the cost of living.

In June 2025, according to initial estimates, there were 4,320,000 salaried jobs in the economy down 0.6% from 4,347,000 in May 2025, but up 0.9% from 4,282,000 in June 2024. Of these 4,104,000 were jobs of salaried Israeli workers in June 2025, down 0.6% from 4,128,000 in May 2025 and almost unchanged from 4,102,000 in June 2024. It would seem that pert of the rise in the number of jobs over the past year is that more foreign workers have joined the workforce.

Tech wages recovering

In tech sector, the average monthly wage for a salaried position was NIS 31,366 in May, a significant increase of 5.8% compared with May 2024. This is an increase above annual inflation in May, which stood at 3.1%.

It seems that at least in high-tech, the average wage is recovering. This is not a record, since in general May is considered a weak month in the job market, and in March (the strongest month in general) an especially high wage of NIS 36,700 per month was recorded in high-tech.

The number of tech jobs was 399,800 in May 2025, an increase of 0.6% compared with May 2024. The proportion of tech sector jobs was 9.7% of all jobs in the Israeli economy.

