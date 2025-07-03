Average wage falls for second straight month

The average wage in Israel in May was NIS 13,428, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics. This figure was down from NIS 13,905 in April and NIS 14,678 in March. However, these falls are in line with seasonal trends and the April figure was 3.6% higher than April 2024 and the May figure was 3.7% higher than May 2024, higher than the current annual inflation figure of 3.1%, indicating a real rise in wages.

RELATED ARTICLES Average wage in Israel slips below NIS 14,000

There were 4.1 million salaried employees in the economy in April 2025, up 2.1% from April 2025, and higher than the 1.7% growth in he population. The number of salaried employees in May 2025 was 1.7% higher than in May 2024.

In the tech sector the average salary in April 2025 was NIS 32,636, up 1.5% from April 2024 but up less than annual inflation and down in real terms. The number of salaried jobs in the sector rose by a modest 1% to 399,000. Because the number of jobs in other sectors rose more, the proportion of salaried jobs in the tech sector in Israel fell slightly to 9.7% of the entire workforce.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.