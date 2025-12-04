Average wage in Israel rising faster than inflation

The average wage for Israeli workers in October 2025 was NIS 13,620, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics, up 2.9% from October 2024. During that period annual inflation was 2.5% so that wages have been rising slightly faster than the cost of living.

In October 2025, according to initial estimates, there were 4,069,000 salaried jobs in the economy up 2.2% from 3,981,000 salaried jobs in October 2024 and above the growth in the working population, which was only 1.1%.

Generally, Israel’s job market is considered strong and tight with a low unemployment rate of 3%, with a high number of job vacancies and rising salaries, even though inflation is eating into salary rises.

Tech wages

In the tech sector, the average monthly wage for a salaried position in September 2025 was NIS 33,366 in June, up a significant 6.3% compared with September 2024, well above inflation. The number of tech jobs was 401,800, up 0.5% compared with September 2024. The proportion of tech sector jobs was 9.9% of all jobs in the Israeli economy.

