Average wage in Israel up 3.8% in September

The average wage for Israeli workers in September 2026 was NIS 14,515, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics, up 3.8% from September 2025. During that period annual inflation was 1.6% so that wages have been rising faster than the cost of living.

In September 2026, according to initial estimates, there were 4,100,000 salaried jobs in the economy down 1.3% from August 2026 but up 1.3% from September 2025. This growth is below annual population growth in Israel.

Tech wages

In the tech sector, the average monthly wage for a salaried position in August 2026 was NIS 33,478, up 3.3% from August 2025, well above inflation. But the number of tech jobs continues to fall and was 394,000 in August 2026, down 0.7% from July 2026 and down 0.6% from August 2025. Given the rate of population growth, this represents a major decline. Tech positions currently account for 9.5% of all jobs in the economy - a figure that stood at about 10% just a few years ago.

The AI revolution is having a profound impact on the tech sector, rendering many less experienced workers (juniors) redundant, while significantly boosting the productivity of more seasoned professionals and even non-programmers. This trend has given rise to what is known as the "junior crisis," making it increasingly difficult for new entrants to join the industry and develop their professional expertise. The combination of a shrinking number of job openings and rising average wages for those who remain suggests that this crisis continues to take its toll.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2026.

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