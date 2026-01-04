Average wage in Israel up 4.6% in November

The average wage for Israeli workers in November 2025 was NIS 13,587, according to initial estimates by the Central Bureau of Statistics, up 4.6% from November 2024. During that period annual inflation was 2.4% so that wages have been rising considerably faster than the cost of living.

Generally, Israel’s job market is considered strong and tight with a low unemployment rate, a high number of job vacancies and rising salaries, even though inflation is eating into salary rises.

Tech wages

In the tech sector, the average monthly wage for a salaried position in October 2025 was NIS 32,479, up a significant 5.1% compared with NIS 30,893 in October 2024, well above inflation. The number of tech jobs was 401,400, up 1.2% compared with October 2024.

