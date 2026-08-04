Average wage rises, tech wages jump

The average monthly wage in Israel in June 2026 was NIS 15,223, up 7.7% from June 2025. The number of salaried jobs in June was 4.22 million, compared with 4.13 million in June 2025 - an increase of 2%, slightly above the natural population growth rate in Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports in its initial estimates for June. The revised data for May 2026 indicate a 6.6% increase in wages compared with previous May 2025.

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However, the real drama is contained in the wage and employment data in the tech sector. The average monthly wage in the tech industry was NIS 35,760 shekels in May 2026, compared with NIS 31,459 in May 2025. This is a significant jump of 13.7%. However, the number of jobs remained unchanged at 397,100 jobs in May 2026, compared with 396,400 jobs in May 2025.

Taking into account the significant increase in the number of jobs in the rest of the economy, the proportion of tech workers in the entire economy continues to decline from 9.5% in May 2026 compared with 9.7% April 2026. Just a few years ago, the proportion of tech workers in the entire economy was 10%. This combination of rising wages and stagnation in the number of jobs in the tech sector may be related to the AI transformation, which is dramatically changing the tech landscape by increasing productivity, but making some programming functions redundant.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2026.

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