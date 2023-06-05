Avi Levi appointed Discount Bank CEO

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) board of directors has accepted the recommendation of the search committee and appointed Avi Levi as its new CEO. He will replace Uri Levin who is leaving the job to become CEO of real estate company Tidhar. The appointment must be approved by the Bank of Israel and it is unclear when Levi will assume office.

Levi, 56, joined Israel Discount Bank in 2011 and has risen through the ranks to become SEVP, head of retail banking. Before joining Discount, Levi served Bank Hapoalim in a range of positions including head of Poalim UK.

