Azrieli buys land for Amazon data center

Israeli income producing real estate company Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) has purchased land on the Tnuvot industrial zone east of Kfar Yona, near Netanya, sources inform "Globes." Azrieli will pay NIS 118.5 million (before VAT) for the land on which it will build a data center (server farm) for online retail giant Amazon. The land covers 6.5 acres and Azrieli will construct a building, which is tens of thousands of square meters in size.

RELATED ARTICLES Amazon in talks to build three Israel data centers for NIS 1b

Azrieli declined to comment on the report.

This is the second land purchase deal for Azrieli in the data center sector after purchasing a 7.5 acre site in Shoham near Ben Gurion airport last month. Sources have also informed "Globes," that Azrieli plans buying a third lot for a data center at the Har Tuv Industrial Zone near Beit Shemesh.

Azrieli, led by chairman Danna Azrieli, will reportedly lease out the data centers on the lots in Tnuvot, Shoham and Har Tuv to Amazon.

In July 2019, Azrieli announced that it was buying a 20% stake for $135 million in North America data centers company Compass Holdco.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020