Bar Refaeli's mother could take tax rap, get prison

Bar Refaeli andc her family and Israel's State Attorney are conducting talks over a plea bargain which would settle the criminal and civil tax evasion case against her, her mother Tzipi and her father Rafi. The State Attorney is reportedly considering a plea bargain agreement whereby Tzipi Refaeli would take responsibility for masterminding the tax evasion and would accept an 18-24-month prison sentence, while Bar refaeli would not serve any prison sentence in exchange for mot appealing her civil tax case.

The state Attorney's office is reportedly divided on whether to accept such a deal.

The tax dispute revolves around whether Bar Refaeli was resident in Israel or the US for tax purposes between 2009 and 2012. In the civil case, the Israel Tax Authority is demanding millions of shekel from her earnings overseas. The case was heard in the Lod District Court, which dismissed her claims that she was resident overseas and ordered her to pay the NIS 8 million in taxes demanded as well as NIS 120,000 in court costs.

In the criminal case, Bar Refaeli and her parents Rafi and Tsipi Refaeli were charged, subject to a hearing, with defrauding the country out of millions of shekels through tax evasion between 2009 and 2012 regarding overseas earnings. Rafi and Tsipi Refaeli are also suspected on money laundering. The couple are suspected of concealing NIS 23 million between 2009 and 2012.

Presumption of innocence: Bar, Tsipi and Rafi Refaeli have not been convicted of any offence in the aforementioned affair. It should be stressed that even after it was decided to serve an indictment on them, subject to a hearing, they are still only suspects and deserve the right of a presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2020

