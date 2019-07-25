Barak merges with Meretz in left-wing alliance

The first merger on the left for the September 17 Knesset elections has been announced. Meretz is merging with Ehud Barak's Israel Democratic party and MK Stav Shaffir, who is leaving labor to join the new party, which will be called the Democratic Camp.

The united list will be headed by Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz with Stav Shaffir in second place while former Prime Minister Ehud Barak has chosen to stand only as number 10. Shaffir was instrumental in bringing together Meretz and Barak. There will be an official joint announcement at 5pm this evening.

Meretz will receive five places in the top ten with Barak's party getting four places. Barak's deputy leader Yair Golan will receive number three spot on the list with seventh and ninth places reserved for Barak's party. Meretz's Tamar Zandberg, Ilan Gilon, and Issawi Farij will be in fourth, fifth, and sixth places with Mossi Raz in eighth place.

Details about the list were hammered out last night in Tel Aviv during a marathon six hour meeting. From the outset, Barak agreed to forego a high place on the list, if it would make a merger possible.

