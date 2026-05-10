Bayside buys Tara Tel Aviv dairy site

Income producing real estate company Bayside Land Corp. Ltd. (Gav Yam) (TASE:BYSD1) has announced the purchase of the Tara dairy site in Tel Aviv. Bayside, led by CEO Nataly Mishan-Zakay, will pay NIS 830 million, plus VAT for the lot on Yigal Alon and Ben-Shemen Streets in east Tel Aviv, which has building rights for 85,000 square meters of office and commercial space.

RELATED ARTICLES Aaron Frenkel sells Bayside stake to Property & Building

Adjacent to the site is the ToHa Tower in which Bayside is a partner with Amot Investments, and where ToHa 2 Tower is currently under construction. On the new lot, on which some of the Tara Dairy facilities previously stood, the Israel Land Authority has a 10% share, so the state will receive about NIS 83 million shekels from the sale.

The site covers a large area of 4.6 dunams (1.15 acres) in the heart of Tel Aviv's city center, and is on the east bank of the Ayalon Highway by Hashalom railway station and overlooking the Azrieli Towers complex, in the heart of the city's office tower business district.

Last week, Bayside sold all of the company's rights in Gav-Yam Park in Yavne, which includes 65.5 dunams (16.375 acres) in the northern industrial zone in Yavne, with buildings totalling 32,000 square meters of space. The sale was for NIS 393 million.

Gav-Yam currently has 1.3 million square meters in income producing property, and another 288,000 square meters of income producing property under development.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.