Ben Gurion airport Covid-19 testing service ready to operate

The Covid-19 testing stations and laboratory have been set up at Ben Gurion airport and await approval. The service is to be launched on November 9, if Ministry of Health approval has been received by then.

When operational, Israelis will be able to pay a lot less when traveling abroad to countries that require presentation of a negative Covid-19 test result in English. The Ben Gurion airport testing service will charge NIS 45 for a test, with results within 14 hours, and NIS 135 for a test, with results within four hours. The testing and laboratories are operated by Omega in cooperation with Haifa's Rambam Medical Center, which won the Israel Airports Authority tender in July.

The operation of the testing center will have a major impact on travel abroad for Israelis and the government's plans to allow some tourists to enter Israel. It will cut prices for Israelis needing a negative test result when traveling abroad and allow businesspeople from 'red' high infection companies to enter Israel.

However, the plan for businesspeople coming to Israel is likely to deter many budding visitors. To enter Israel they will need to disclose the reason for their visit and they will not be allowed to stay in hotels, or leave their place of residence, except for business meetings and in a car arranged for them by the company hosting them. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to approve this arrangement next week.

Omega has meanwhile contacted travel agents seeking to buy block bookings of Covid-19 tests at Ben Gurion airport. The offer says, "The Check2Fly laboratory is the winner of the coronavirus testing tender for people in Israel flying abroad. The innovative laboratory and its testing team are deployed at Ben Gurion airport 24/7." Travel agents interested can, "provide their customers with an efficient, swift and convenient testing service." Travel agents and airlines will be able to offer package deals that include the price of the passenger's test.

The testing booths are located near to Terminal 3 and the tests are taken immediately to the nearby laboratory. Travelers receive a "medical passport" in English for the flight.

