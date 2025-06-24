Ben Gurion airport plans gradual return to normal operations

Several hours after the ceasefire came into effect, UAE carrier flyDubai, one of the airlines that has continued to fly to Israel throughout the war, indicated that it planned to resume Israel flights as soon as tomorrow, although shortly afterwards Iran violated the ceasefire. Cypriot airline TUS and Greek airline Blue Bird, which is owned by Israel Vacation Lines, also submitted a request to return, but approvals have not yet been received.

Earlier this morning, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) and Israeli airlines began preparing for an increase in the frequency of rescue flights and examined the possibility of allowing more than 50 passengers on outbound flights. Currently, there is no change in the flight schedules at Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa Airport.

The IAA said shortly after Iran violated the ceasefire, "As part of preparations, an ongoing situation assessment is being conducted with all relevant parties, including the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Defense, with the aim of enabling a gradual return to normal in the coming hours. IAA is working in close coordination with all airlines and bodies that are partners in airport operations, to ensure an orderly and safe process for the traveling public."

At this stage, a situation assessment is being conducted with the aim of allowing a return to routine operations in the coming hours, which includes operating flights at night, and allowing more than two planes to land each hour, with the aim that the number will eventually be in double digits.

What will happen with foreign airlines?

The industry estimates that if the ceasefire remains in effect, a gradual return of airlines is expected, first small companies that operate flights to nearby destinations and only then the larger companies.

Aviation Links VP Nir Mazor, VP of Aviation Relations, explains: "This event is hitting the heart of the peak season for the tourism and aviation industries. The return of major airlines is expected to be much slower this time, as they are undergoing aircraft refurbishment work and will not want to take risks, especially to destinations such as the US and London.

"Low-cost airlines will probably not return before the holiday season, perhaps with the exception of Wizz Air, which has bases in the region. As for more regional airlines - Romanian, Cypriot, Greek and Polish charters, they are expected to return very quickly. Israel is a major market for them, and they are interested in returning. They constitute a significant part of air traffic. UAE airlines will probably return quickly, as soon as it is possible to land. I would not be surprised if they announce this today or tomorrow - they have the ability to do so. However, as long as the Ministry of Transport's procedure remains as it is, which limits flights to 50 passengers per flight - the airlines will not return because it is not profitable to operate one direction almost empty."

Mazor adds, "The supply is still limited and does not meet the needs for July, August and the holidays, and the expectation is that prices will rise accordingly. I expect there will be a migration of vacations to the September and holiday periods - people will have to postpone their trips, perhaps to October, in order to go on vacation this year. The return of Israelis to vacations is always quick and the demand is high."

