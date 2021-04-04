Ben Gurion airport railway station reopens

After more than a year, Ben Gurion airport railway station has reopened but only for passengers with a vaccination or recovery certificate. The station has not been open since March 2020, so as not to expose passengers returning from abroad and who may be infected, to Israel Railways employees, and passengers on trains on the Jerusalem - Tel Aviv fast line, and the Modiin - Nahariya line.

For this reason only passengers who have been vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed on trains at Ben Gurion airport. Non-vaccinated passengers returning from abroad are anyway required to go into isolation. It is the only one of the 69 stations on the Israel Railways network that has this requirement.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel's High Court cancels airport quotas

The number of passengers passing through the airport is steadily rising after last month's ruling by Israel's High Court of Justice that imposing quotas on the number of incoming passengers is a basic violation of human rights. 10,300 passengers were expected to pass through Ben Gurion airport today including 6,100 departures and 4,200 arrivals.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021