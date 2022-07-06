Ben & Jerry's sues Unilever over 'brand's integrity'

Ben & Jerry’s has filed a lawsuit in the New York Federal Court claiming that Unilever’s decision to sell its Israel ice cream business to Avi Zinger's American Quality Products (AQP) was made without the approval of its board, which has the primary responsibility for safeguarding the integrity of its brand’s name.

Ben & Jerry's objects to Zinger's plans to continue selling ice cream in Judea and Samaria and is thus attempting to thwart the sale. The court dismissed Ben & Jerry's request for a temporary restraining order against the sale and gave Unilever until July 14 to show why such an injunction should not be issued.

In its lawsuit, Ben & Jerry’s said its brand is "synonymous with social activism" and that as part of its deal to be acquired by Unilever in 2000, it had kept "primary responsibility for safeguarding the integrity" of the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

Unilever announced last week that AQP, the Israeli franchisee for Ben & Jerry's, would continue selling is ice cream throughout Israel, including in Judea and Samaria, which are not recognized as part of Israel under international law.

AQP and Ben & Jerry's Israel owner Avi Zinger said, "The agreement we signed with Unilever is closed, approved and final. The arrangement ensures the sale of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, which is made in Israel, throughout the country, including Judea and Samaria. I want to express my appreciation to Unilever for the agreement that we signed last week, and its resolute stand against BDS."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.