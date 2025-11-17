Bestselling author buys Tel Aviv penthouse for NIS 21m

Tamir Mandowsky, the bestselling author of "Investments for the Lazy" has signed a contract to buy a penthouse in Tel Aviv’s Old North for NIS 21.35 million.

The penthouse on Dan Street overlooking Yarkon Park is part of Israeli development and construction company Prashkovsky Investments (TASE: PRSK) HaGaDa project. The 217 square meter, five-room penthouse is on the seventh and top floor of the project and has a 51 square meter balcony, 71 square meter private roof area and swimming pool.

"I had planned to buy an apartment when I was 40 and finished having children," Mandowsky tells "Globes." "The problem is that an Iranian missile hit the apartment I was renting so I brought forward the decision to buy an apartment for me and my family, and I think it’s a good deal. As it happens it is also a good time to buy and take out a mortgage."

"I really believe in owning an apartment in Israel, because of the leverage options and tax exemptions, which are less relevant to this apartment. I keep telling young people who get married not to buy an apartment for living in but for investment, because at the age of 30, your life changes every two years."

Mandowsky's name became famous in Israel in recent years after he published the book "Investments for the Lazy: The Simple Way to Long-Term Investment in the Capital Market" in 2021, which quickly became a bestseller and has topped the bookstore charts in recent years. Following the book's success, Mandowsky founded Asif Investing, which deals with investments and courses in financial management, and he also hosts a popular podcast named after his book.

In June, during Israel’s operation in Iran, Mandowsky's home in Ramat Gan was hit by an Iranian missile - an event in which the offices of the company he owns were also hit. In a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel after the incident, Mandowsky said that the missile hit the apartment he rented and planned to live in until at least 2028.

Seven floors, 106 apartments

In the HaGaDa project, close to the junction of Dan Street and Derekh Namir, buildings from the 1960s with 55 housing units were demolished and instead four, seven-floor buildings with 106 apartments overall are being built, with a range of sizes of 2-5 rooms and mini penthouses and penthouses of 110-240 square meters. The project has been designed by the Barely Levitzky Kassif (BLK) architects firm, with Studio Michael Azoulay responsible for interior design. The project is scheduled for occupation from December 2026.

Several months ago, Prashkovsky Investments reported it had sold a penthouse in the project for Nis 24.3 million. That 5-room penthouse is slightly larger at 242 square meters, a 58 square meter balcony and 66 square meter private roof area, than the one bought by Mandowsky.

