Bezeq set to launch fiber-optic services to households

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has contacted the country's Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and told them that it will soon be launching its fiber optic service. Bezeq is asking the ISPs to pass on to it the price it will charge for bundle packages, as part of its obligation to sell internet services split into infrastructure and as an ISP.

A source close to the matter has told "Globes" that Bezeq will be offering two speeds - 1 gig and 600 Mbps. Prices have not yet been revealed but it is almost certain that ISPs will be charging higher prices than at present, in order to leverage Bezeq's infrastructure in locations where there are fiber optic cables.

Bezeq contacted the ISPs today after completely giving up on the chances that the Ministry of Communications will allow it to provide both infrastructure and ISP as one product. As part of a hearing that the Ministry of Communications published today it said that the split would be cancelled but only on condition that terms have been arranged between operators.

Bezeq cannot afford to wait any longer. Its rivals have already deployed fiber optic cables to 700,000-800,000 households and Bezeq needs to catch up.

