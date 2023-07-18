Biden administration bans spyware cos Intellexa and Cytrox

The Biden administration has added Intellexa and Cytrox to its blacklist of cyberattack companies that are prohibited from trade activities with the US. Both spyware companies were developed by Israeli cyber expert Tal Dilian and market from various European countries.

In November 2021 the Biden administration put Israeli spyware companies NSO Group and Candiru on the Department of Commerce blacklist. This meant that the companies could not serve US entities, or even purchase equipment or software from US companies.

Then, last March, Biden limited the ability of US intelligence agencies to use spyware and the possibility of exporting similar technologies to other countries where there is concern that they would be used to monitor US citizens or violate human rights.

The companies now added to the prohibited list include Intellexa S.A. in Greece, Cytrox Holdings in Hungary, Intellexa Ltd. in Ireland, and Cytrox AD in North Macedonia. They are being accused of, "Trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.