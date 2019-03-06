Bird e-scooters extends operations to Givatayim

Residents of Givatayim next to Tel Aviv woke up this morning to find dockless e-scooters from rental service Bird scattered around the town. The company, which began operating in Tel Aviv last August, and extended operations to Ramat Gan in November, has deployed hundreds of its e-scooters in Givatayim. The price is NIS 5 per ride, plus NIS 0.50 per minute. Bird competitor Lime, which launched in Tel Aviv last month, also operates in Givatayim.

Bird's figures show that 40% of its rides are used to travel to and from work at peak hours in the morning and evening: 7:00-9:00am and 5:00-7:00am. As in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Bird offers residents of Givatayim the opportunity to take e-scooters home for charging their batteries for NIS 30-70 per charged e-scooter.

The minimum age for usage among all the companies is 18. Wearing a helmet is compulsory for riders.

