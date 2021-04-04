Bird, Lime to operate e-scooters in Eilat

Bird and Lime have won the Eilat Municipal Tourism Corporation tender to operate e-scooters in the Red Sea resort. Bird and Lime will each deploy 100 electric scooters throughout the city.

Prices for renting the e-scooters will be similar to those charged by Lime and Bird in Greater Tel Aviv, before VAT, which is not charged in Eilat. Unlocking the Lime and Bird e-scooters will cost NIS 5 with a further NIS 0.60 charged for each minute of use in Eilat, compared with NIS 0.70 per minute in Tel Aviv. Under the terms of the tender, Bird and Lime will pay the Eilat Municipal Tourism Corporation NIS 0.50 for each ride. Eilat residents will be entitled to a 10% discount on all rides.

Israeli e-scooter company Leo already operates in Eilat through arrangements with hotels and other tourist organizations and it will continue to do so alongside Lime and Bird.

However, Wind, which recently began renting out e-scooters in the city, is now halting operations. Wind said, "As part of a pilot project undertaken by Wind in Eilat, we checked out two operations, one with private businesses and one with the municipality. The company has halted these operations in recent days and continues to operate in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Petah Tikva and other places."

Eilat has been bustling with life since the resort's hotels reopened at the beginning of March and tens of thousands of vacationers thronged to the city during the Passover holiday. Anticipating a busy summer season, Eilat is eager to offer visitors transport alternatives to buses, taxis and the cars they bring with them on vacation.

