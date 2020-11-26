Black Cube to pay £350,000 costs on failed libel suit - report

A British court has ordered intelligence firm Black Cube to pay £350,000 legal costs to Israeli investigative show "Uvda" after it withdrew its defamation case against the program, "The Guardian" reports. Ilana Dayan is the lead investigator in the popular investigative program. A spokesperson Black Cube spokesperson said, "The company, according to the recommendation of its English lawyers, has decided to discontinue its defamation claim in the UK against Uvda for a documentary which they broadcasted more than one year ago.

The libel case was reportedly filed by Black Cube in the UK after the investigative TV show alleged in June 2019 that Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, had hired the firm in 2014 to investigate the then-finance minister, Yair Lapid, and other officials.

Black Cube denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for Idan Ofer confirmed that he had contracted the agency for a brief period, but said Ofer ended up not using Black Cube’s information, and that the intelligence had been gathered from public sources.

Black Cube, which has offices in Tel Aviv, London and Madrid decided to try the case in London because defamation settlements are usually higher.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020