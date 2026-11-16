Blue Bird, TUS co-owner bids for Arkia

The battle for the acquisition of Israeli airline Arkia has taken another turn. Ami Cohen, co-owner of the Kavei Hufsha Group, which controls Blue Bird and TUS airlines as well as the Daka 90 travel agency, submitted a non-binding offer to acquire a controlling stake in the airline, acting for a group of investors he has formed. The proposal, sent to the Nakash Group and the airline employees' corporation, is based on the financial injection framework of the deal previously signed between the Nakash brothers and the Yariv Lerner Group but includes a significant difference by allowing employees to retain their full 22% holdings in the airline.

According to the document, filed by S. Horowitz & Co. law firm, the investor group proposes injecting $30 million into Arkia, similar to the Lerner Group's proposal. Additionally, the Nakash Group will inject $8.5 million, and the company will receive government assistance of about $7.8 million, subject to stipulated conditions. The Nakash Group’s owner loan of about $4.5 million, will be converted into company equity, in line with the original framework.

The key change concerns the distribution of ownership. Under the proposal, on completion of the deal, the investor group will hold 75% of Arkia’s shares, the employees will continue to hold 22%, and the Nakash Group will retain 3%. The latter has committed to transferring its entire stake to the investor group within three months of the deal's completion, in exchange for NIS 1. Following this transfer, the investor group will hold 78% of Arkia’s shares, while the employees will retain 22%.

The employees will also be granted the right to appoint one representative to the company’s board of directors, with full director’s rights. Control of the company, as well as the authority to make business and managerial decisions, will remain with the investor group.

In addition to this bid, other offers are currently under consideration.

Employees will be required to cooperate with the recovery plan

Alongside preservation of the employees' holdings, this latest proposal includes a commitment to cooperate with a comprehensive recovery plan. This plan will be formed jointly by the investors, Arkia’s management, and the employees' representatives. It will encompass an examination of the fleet structure, aircraft lease and operational agreements, the route network, the scope of operations, and the profitability of various business segments, in addition to operational and organizational streamlining.

The plan will also include financial and operational targets with measurable timelines, as well as agreements with the employees on the steps needed for its implementation. The employees' representatives will commit to cooperating with the plan and refraining from any actions intended to thwart its implementation.

However, the retention of these shares is not necessarily permanent. According to the proposal, in the event of an IPO for Arkia, whether in Israel or abroad, the employees would be required to sell their entire 22% stake to the investor group or its designee. In other words, while the employees may remain shareholders as long as the company remains private, an IPO would necessitate the divestment of their holdings, along with the forfeiture of all associated rights, including the right to appoint a director. Should no IPO take place, they would retain their shares in accordance with the shareholders' agreement.

Despite the high level of detail, this remains a non-binding proposal at this stage. Cohen and the investor group are seeking full access to the company’s documents and information, and the ability to conduct comprehensive due diligence to examine its financial position, debts, employee obligations, aircraft lease and operating agreements, legal proceedings, and regulatory status.

Completion of any deal is contingent on forming an agreed recovery plan, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and the settlement of the company’s prior obligations. The investors seek to ensure that the deal can be completed without breaching existing obligations to third parties, including those arising from the agreement signed with the Lerner Group, and without the company or the investors incurring penalties or liability for damages resulting from prior arrangements.

The proposal is valid for 14 days; the document states that the investor group is prepared to commence discussions and due diligence immediately, provided that agreement in principle is reached on the proposed framework.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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