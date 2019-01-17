Brief snow flurry in Jerusalem, Kinneret filling up

Lake Kinneret rose by six centimeters to -213.90 meters since yesterday. The lake has risen 0.75 meters this winter, but is still 5.10 meters short of being full.

The heaviest rain yesterday, 52 millimeters, was in Kibbutz Baram, where the rain continued today. 35 millimeters fell in Kibbutz Alonim; 31 millimeters in Harashim; 30 millimeters in Kibbutz Merom Hagolan; 27 millimeters in Karmiel; 22 millimeters in Eshhar and Kibbutz Afek; 21 millimeters at Oil Refineries in Haifa Bay; 20 millimeters in Kibbutz Kfar Giladi and Kibbutz Manara; 19 millimeters in Gamla and Birkat Ram; 18 millimeters in Kiryat Technion in Haifa and Tzfat; 16 millimeters in Moshav Goren, Kibbutz Ein Hashofet, the Beit Netofa Valley, Har Horesha, and Avnei Hefetz; and 15 millimeters in Haifa University, Akko, and Karnei Shomron.

In Jerusalem, where snow fell yesterday, it was announced today that the city was resuming normal operations, and that schools would be open. Snow also fell in the Golan Heights, Tzfat, Samaria, Gush Etzion, and Hebron, with precipitation also accumulating on the land. The Mt. Hermon ski resort said that 40 centimeters of snow fell in the past 24 hours, and that the ski site would be closed to visitors today.

Strong winds caused extensive damage throughout Israel. A pole fell on a car in Rosh HaAyin, a road sign was blown away by the wind in Afula, and trees collapsed in Ashkelon and fell on a car in the Eshkol Regional Council area. The Israel Airports Authority announced that due to the weather conditions, all flights from Ovda Airport in Eilat were canceled.

Following a stormy 24 hours, the weather is expected to ease today, with light rain falling, mainly in central and southern Israel. Weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and strong winds will continue. Temperatures will rise slightly, but the weather will still be colder than normal.

"The stormy rain has ended," said Meteorological Service forecaster Oren Davidoff. "In the coming days, the weather will stabilize and the temperature will rise slightly."

