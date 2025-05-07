British Airways cancels all Israel flights until mid-June

Uncertainty has returned to Israel's aviation industry. After several months of gradual recovery and stabilization, with activity peaking during April, the direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday by a Houthi missile has been the latest setback. Foreign airlines continue to review their operations on routes to Israel, and in the meantime have chosen a short-term cancellation approach. However, British Airways announced today that it is canceling all Israel flights until June 14.

Few foreign airlines have resumed flights since Sunday morning's missile attack as each carrier announces flight suspensions for a few more day and in some cases an entire week. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is due to resume flights tomorrow morning but there is no guarantee that will happen.

Air India, Ethiopian Airways and Lot are due to resume flights on Friday. Ryanair, ITA and Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, EuroWings, and Brussels Airlines) will resume flights on Monday. Air France, Transavia and Aegean will resume flights next Wednesday. United Airlines is scheduled to resume flights May 20 and Delta Airlines on May 22. The fear is that these airlines will keep extending these suspensions.

Meanwhile Israeli airlines have added flights to fill the vacuum and help bring home Israelis stranded abroad. There is concern that if low-cost airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair do not resume flights then fares will rise due to lack of competition.

Arkia will launched direct Tel Aviv - New York flights in February has now been forced to introduce an operational stopover in Athens. "Globes" understands that this is because the foreign crew that Arkia has hired in its "wet lease" agreement are refusing to sleep over in Israeli hotels.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.