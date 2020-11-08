British Airways, easyJet halt Tel Aviv - London flights

British Airways and easyJet have halted Tel Aviv - London flights until December 3. The imposition of a second lockdown in England and the redefinition of the UK as a 'red' high infection country, thus requiring returning Israelis to isolate for 14 days when coming home, have dampened demand for flights on one of the most popular routes out of Ben Gurion airport.

At the same time the ban on foreigners entering Israel, which began in mid-March, remains in force with some exceptions for businesspeople, students studying in Israel and visitors needing to enter the country for compassionate reasons - all these visitors must receive permits before leaving their country of origin.

easyJet and British Airways stopped flying to Israel in March but resumed flights in July and August respectively. Both carriers are advertising flights to Israel from December 3 but past experience has shown that flights advertised do not always go ahead, depending on demand. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is also not offering any Tel Aviv - London flights this month.

Meanwhile El Al and Virgin Atlantic - Delta continue to offer regular scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and London Heathrow.

