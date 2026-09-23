Brookfield in talks to buy Nice’s Actimize for $2b - report

Canadian investment company Brookfield is in talks to buy Actimize from Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) for $2 billion, "Sky News" reports. According to the report, the financial infrastructure arm of Brookfield is conducting the talks but sources warned that a deal had yet to be finalized and could still bnreak down.

Nice, led by CEO Scott Russell, provides customer relationship management and risk management solutions and is traded on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with a market cap of $6.9 billion. NICE's stock has risen by a low single-digit percentage since the beginning of the year. In recent months, there have been frequent reports that the company is seeking to sell its financial risk management division, based on Actimize, which Nice acquired in 2007.

Recent reports on the matter have mentioned non-binding offers received by Nice in the range of $2.5 billion - a valuation higher than the one currently being discussed with Brookfield. Following the Sky report, Nice shares have been gaining in pre-market trading on Nasdaq and on the TASE.

According to its website, Brookfield manages over $1 trillion in assets in more than 50 countries. It is dual listed on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange, with a market cap of $73.5 billion.

In the second quarter of 2026, NICE reported 7.6% revenue growth, reaching $782 million, driven in part by a 12.6% surge in cloud revenue, which was $609 million. The quarter ended with a GAAP net profit of $83.2 million, lower than the corresponding quarter last year and the company closed the quarter with about $355 million in cash and no debt. Last year, Nice acquired AI company Cognigy for $955 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2026.

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