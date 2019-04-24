Brown Hotels to open two Tel Aviv pod hotels

Brown Hotels will open two Tel Aviv pod hotels in the coming few months, "Yediot Ahronot" reports. The first hotels in the WOM (Word of Mouth) chain will charge $50 per night for a 2 meter by 2 meter pod, with slightly larger pods for couples and a shower and bathroom for every four pods. Guests will have an app telling them if the bathroom is free. Each pod will include a wardrobe and work desk, making it slightly larger than the classic Japanese capsule.

Brown Hotels is current converting the ground floor of Migdalor House on the corner of Ben Yehuda and Allenby Streets into its first pod hotel and plans for it to be ready next month or by June at the latest. Brown Hotels operates the Lighthouse Hotel on the upper floors of the same building.

Brown Hotels second pod hotel, also due to be opened by June, will be on the ground floor of Textiles House on the seafront near the Dan Panorama Hotel.

Construction of both hotels will be swift with the pods built as units elsewhere and installed on site. Design is by architects Lihi and Din Gerstner.

Brown Hotel shareholder Leon Avigad told "Yediot Ahronot," "At present low-cost tourists can buy an air ticket to Tel Aviv for $50-100 but must then pay $200 for a room. This is a cool concept and the most boutique-type hostel possible."

