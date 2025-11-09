Browser security co Island opens second Israel R&D center

Browser security company Island has announced the expansion of its operations in Israel with the opening of a new R&D center at BIG Glilot north of Tel Aviv. The 900 square meters center, is scheduled to open in November 2025, and will join the company’s existing center in Tel Aviv.

The move follows Island’s Series E funding round earlier this year, in which the company raised $250 million at a company valuation of $5 billion. The investment provides Island with the resources to expand its R&D capabilities.

With its physical expansion, the company continues a broad recruitment drive focused on top talent - software engineers, AI experts, cybersecurity specialists, and DevOps professionals - as part of accelerating next-generation product development.

Island cofounder and CTO Dan Amiga said, "Israeli talent is the best in the world and forms the foundation of Island’s success. The new development center at BIG Glilot provides an attractive and accessible work environment that will enable us to continue growing, attract talent from a wider area, and develop groundbreaking technologies in the fields of cybersecurity and AI."

Island was founded in 2020 by Amiga, and CEO Mike Fey, former President of Symantec and CTO of McAfee.

Since its founding, the company has raised approximately $730 million from investors including Sequoia, Insight Partners, Coatue, and Cyberstarts.

The Island Enterprise Browser represents a new category in the industry, combining an intuitive user experience with advanced security, control, and productivity capabilities. More than 450 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies, financial institutions, hospitals, and leading technology firms, already use Island’s solution as the foundation for the modern enterprise workplace.

